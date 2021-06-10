A recent spike in water usage due to the recent heat wave has created a strain on city resources, according to a public announcement from the city of Jordan.
If unaddressed, this strain, along with minor disturbances caused by construction, has the potential to cause lasting and extensive damage to the city's infrastructure, the announcement said.
In the announcement, the city asked residents to avoid watering their lawns during the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and in general not to overwater their lawns. The Lagoon Park splash pad will only be operated between noon and 6 p.m. until further notice to conserve water.
City staff will also more strictly enforce the city's lawn watering rules. For more information, visit jordanmn.gov/city-lawn-watering-rules/.