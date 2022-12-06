A new event center and restaurant in the historic downtown district of Jordan has moved one step closer to reality after the city approved the venue’s conditional use permit.
The Jordan City Council approved the permit for Sarah Lindgren and Julia Myers, the purchasers of 231 Broadway Street South, which currently operates as The Hub of Jordan.
According to city documents, Lindgren and Myers will conduct “extensive” renovations of the building’s interior to create an event space for up to 275 people on the upper level, along with a restaurant/bar space with room for 120 people on the lower level.
The pair are also committed to partnering with the city to purchase the Pack Rat Garage to create more parking for the venue, and to use a valet service and shuttle bus to use existing parking at the Mini Met and Lagoon Park.
Speech contest this week
High school students in Jordan are invited to compete in the annual American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship program.
For the local competition at Post 3 in Jordan, entrants are to craft a speech about some phase of the U.S. Constitution, emphasizing the duties and obligations of a citizen to the government. Each speech must be 8-10 minutes in length.
The contest will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 15. The Post 3 event will have prizes of $150, $100 and $50 for the top three finishers.
Aviator Lovley honored
Jordan resident Forrest Lovley is among five people recently inducted into the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Halls of Fame at the EAA Aviation Center in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Lovley was inducted into the Vintage Aircraft Association Hall of Fame on Nov. 10.
Lovley is renowned throughout the aviation industry for his award-winning restorations of vintage aircraft. Among his honored restorations are an original Model-A Pietenpol Sky Scout, a Kari-Keen Sioux Coupe — one of just 32 such aircraft ever built — and a rebuild of the Wittman Big X, a unique build from 1945 by legendary racer and designer Steve Wittman.
The EAA Sport Aviation Halls of Fame were established to honor the outstanding achievements of men and women in aviation who share the spirit of EAA and its community. Those inducted into the halls of fame are selected by their peers for myriad contributions made to their respective areas of aviation.
In the schools
Pauly named to All-State School Board: Jordan School Board Chair Deb Pauly has been named to the Minnesota School Board Association’s 2023 All-State School Board.
Up to seven board members are selected each year. The MSBA evaluates nominees based on training, leadership and dedication to students, staff and the community.
Essay winners lunch with the mayor: Four Jordan Middle School sixth-graders got to dine with Mayor Mike Franklin and talk about city issues as the winners of the “Mayor for a Day” essay contest.
The winners were Taylor Ahlbrecht, Isaiah Doheny, Madden Jones and Aubrey Wittkop.
“Many students noted that Jordan is such a great place to live already, so we challenged them to think of what improvements could be made to make the quality of life even that much better,” said Sarah Fritzke, language arts teacher. “Their responses were thoughtful and varied greatly: many would love for there to be more restaurant options; some wanted better accessible play areas added to existing parks; others had concerns about how to cross Highway 169 safely on bikes and while walking; and others wanted added features at the dog park to keep their pets entertained and tired out.”
Upcoming concerts: The performing arts returns to the stage with several planned winter concerts in December.
The Jordan Middle School choir will perform Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 5:30 p.m. and the band will play Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. The Jordan High School bands will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Dec. 19.