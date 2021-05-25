St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jordan has received a nudge from the city to figure out what they will do with a gravel parking lot across the street from their main building.
The lot, located at 210 Broadway Street, was originally the site of a school, long-time parishioner and Jordanite Al Busch said. Since the early 2000s it’s been used by the church as a lot for events and parking.
However, current city zoning does not allow for vacant gravel lots. A series of interim use permits have allowed the parking lot to remain up until this point.
Most recently, Jordan City Council members approved a two-year extension to the IUP in December 2020, allowing the church to put off any decision-making until the end of 2022.
Mayor Mike Franklin said the city is now “nudging” St. John’s to figure out what they’d like to do with the property.
Franklin and other city officials met with church leaders and congregation members earlier this month to have a conversation about what the church wants to do with the lot.
“It was sort of an invitation — we wanted to say, let us work with you, let us help you figure it out,” Franklin said.
During that meeting, Franklin said both sides were able to brainstorm ideas for what might be the “highest and best use” for the lot.
Although church leadership has yet to go with one option, Franklin said he heard clearly that selling the lot is not a desirable option.
“We want to work with them to accommodate their needs,” said Franklin.
Overall, Franklin said he wants St. John’s parishioners to know the city wants to work with them, not against them.
“I was a weekly mass-goer before I was elected to office,” Franklin said. “I believe it’s useful to engage the parish in this process.”
Father Neil Bakker, Pastor of St. John’s, said they don’t have any plans to share about the parcel at this time.