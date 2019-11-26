The city of Jordan has declared a snow emergency ahead of expected snowfall Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the city.
The declaration means there shall be no parking on city streets until the streets are plowed full width, from curb to curb.
There is an exception, however. For those living on First or Water Streets between Mill and Varner, an odd/even parking system applies. For residents in these areas, the last digit of the day of the month determines which side of the street you should park on. Those within the odd/even parking area should park on the odd or even side of the street corresponding to what the date will change to after midnight. The city's public works department generally begins curb to curb snow removal between 4 and 6 a.m.
Those with questions regarding snow removal parking regulations should contact the Jordan Police Department at 952-492-2009.
The southwest metro could see up to a foot of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow is expected to "rapidly develop" across southern Minnesota after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, spreading northeast into central Minnesota, the National Weather Service said Tuesday morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected to fall in the Twin Cities area between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Southern and much of central Minnesota is under a winter storm warning. In Scott and Carver counties, the warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday. Hennepin County’s winter storm warning goes into effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday and remains in effect until noon Wednesday.
Communities in the warning area could see up to 12 inches of snow, with the Twin Cities and southwest metro area listed as having a high risk of receiving 8 inches or more of snow with this storm, according to the National Weather Service.
Media outlets are reporting this could be the largest November snowstorm to hit the Twin Cities in nearly a decade.
Gusty winds reaching 40 mph are also in the forecast, which could cause areas of blowing snow late Tuesday and Wednesday.