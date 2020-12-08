Before budgets and levies for the coming year are finalized, each city in Minnesota is required to present this information to the public in the format of a Truth In Taxation hearing.
After the presentation, members of the public are given an opportunity to ask questions or provide feedback to city staff.
This year's TNT hearing in Jordan took place via Zoom at a Dec. 7 council meeting.
The preliminary levy, approved at a Sept. 8 council meeting earlier this year, showed there would be a slightly lower tax rate for Jordan residents effective Jan. 1, 2021.
The levy showed about a $4 million addition to the general operating levy, with a little over $1 million for special levies that aid local businesses' tax abatements and debt service.
The total proposed increase to the levy is $5.2 million.
Although the budget is set to increase in 2021, the actual tax rate will be lower. City Administrator Tom Nikunen said this is because 2020 brought more taxable properties to Jordan.
Though the overall tax rate will be lower, the actual tax impact on individual residents will vary — according to models produced by the county, 95% of Jordan residents will see a slight increase in the city taxes they pay, but the market value also increased for 95%.
In comparison with surrounding cities, the average homeowner in Jordan pays more taxes than one in New Prague, but slightly less than one in Belle Plaine.
At the end of the presentation the public was given an opportunity to ask questions, but none were present in the Zoom meeting, and no comments were sent to council members prior to the meeting.
The council went on to approve the levy, as well as the general fund and utilities budgets for 2021.
The general fund budget is set to increase expenditures by $153,338, or 2.9%. The additions will go toward the purchase of a police vehicle, city parks, equipment, increases to the fire emergency fund and some additional contingency funds, according to Finance Director Morey Schafer.
Meanwhile, overall city expenditures on utilities are set to decrease slightly.
Changes to the budget and the finalized levy will go into effect Jan. 1, 2021.