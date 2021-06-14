Each year, cities across the state of Minnesota can participate in the Minnesota GreenStep Cities challenge, an assistance and recognition program that helps cities achieve their sustainability and quality-of-life goals.The program is based on 29 “best practices” that focus on cost savings, energy use reduction and encouraging civic innovation.The city of Jordan is one of 143 participating cities and tribal nations in the 11-year-old program.Jordan has participated in the program since 2015, when it gained Step 1 status, said City Planner and GreenStep Program Coordinator Nathan Fuerst.In the years since then, they city has implemented a number of best practices that aimed to reduce environmental impacts while conserving budgetary resources, Fuerst said.Among the improvements were a reduction in the amount of road salt used during the winter, changing out street lighting from traditional high-pressure sodium to LED bulbs, updating city facilities with more efficient fixtures and appliances, and more.The city has also more closely monitored its environmental footprint by measuring its vehicle fuel usage, amount of waste generated and energy consumed by city facilities.These efforts allowed the city to earn a Step 4 certification in 2020, and finally the top certification, Step 5, in 2021.“Participating in the GreenSteps program has been really positive for the community,” said Fuerst. “It has allowed Jordan to celebrate its successes and connect the related goals of environmental and budgetary responsibility.”The certification has been helpful when applying for grants, like the one the city recently received for its new Household Organics and Yard Waste Recycling site that opened late last year, Fuerst said.“This award is a great achievement for the City of Jordan,” Mayor Mike Franklin said in a statement. “Saving energy, waste and money is top of mind for our city’s leadership, and GreenSteps prompts us to challenge ourselves to become more efficient in all of those ways.“This voluntary program is a fantastic way to challenge ourselves — and our neighbor communities — to do more with less, and include sustainability and quality of life goals in many of our municipal processes,” Franklin said.Looking forward, the city will make further investments in building and street light efficiency, according to the release. To learn more about Jordan’s efforts, you can visit bit.ly/3pSdS0H.
City of Jordan reaches top GreenStep certification
Jaimee Hood
