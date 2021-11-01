The Jordan City Council approved a predevelopment agreement for a proposed 227.3-acre neighborhood, ultimately slated to hold 384 homes.
The council approved the measure on a 5-0 vote Monday night, with Councilor Robert Whipps abstaining and Councilor Bill Heimkes absent.
The developer, JMH Development Company, LLC, requested the agreement, according to a city document from City Administrator Tom Nikunen. “This will allow them to be comfortable enough with the terms and costs of this rather large development to move forward with the next steps,” stated the document. “This also allows them to get better numbers to work on financing and marketing of the development.”
The agreement will be beneficial to both the city and the developer, Nikunen told the council.
The neighborhood design is similar to one reviewed by the Jordan Planning Commission and Jordan City Council earlier this year. The most recent plan calls for 70 twinhomes, 118 villas and 196 single family homes.
The agreement will start the process of city review of the proposed development, which will take an estimated six to seven months. The neighborhood would be built in “6 or so phases and multiple years," according to the city.
The development, northwest of County Road 66 and Aberdeen Avenue, is currently in St. Lawrence Township, and would be annexed into the city of Jordan.