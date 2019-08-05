Hundreds turned out to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Cedar Ridge Arabians horse farm in Jordan last weekend. People from across the Twin Cities attended the open house Saturday and toured the large farm established by the Dick and Lollie Ames family.
Visitors were given tours of the grounds and invited to meet some of the Arabian and Percheron champion horses that live and are cared for at the facility. Wagon rides, live music, face painting, horse rides and demonstrations and a free lunch were some of the activities enjoyed by visitors.
The day culminated with a dinner and silent auction, with proceeds going to designated charities. Dick Ames passed away in January, but completed much of the planning process for the celebration prior to his death.