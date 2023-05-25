Throughout this summer, escape rooms will make an appearance throughout Scott County libraries.
Escape rooms are part of a puzzle game that requires people to figure out a series of clues to escape the room. The theme for these escape rooms is “Academy Mysterium,” in which participants are tasked to find the password to escape the Academy Mysterium, an old abandoned school. Guess right, escape. Guess wrong, find out what’s in the basement.
It’s a self-directed activity that’s geared toward teenagers as part of the library’s larger summer programming schedule. Unlike a typical escape room, where there’s an intercom announcer for clues, there will be a clue packet if participants get stuck. According to Lisa Pollard, learning and outreach manager at the Scott County Library, escape rooms have been a popular programming option.
“We’ve done escape rooms in some capacity for the last five to six years and they’re really popular,” Pollard said. “They can come to the library, pick up their instruction packet and go into the room and solve the puzzle and then they can come out and pick up a little prize packet after.”
Appointments can be made up to 30 days in advance via the library website’s event page, by calling your local library branch or dropping in to see if there’s availability. The event rotates throughout branch locations throughout the summer with Savage, Prior Lake and Elko New Market having events in June; New Prague, Belle Plaine and Jordan in July; and Shakopee and Savage in August. Appointments are for 25-minute time slots on the half hour. Each library hosts the event during its regular open hours for 2-3 days each and there is no direct cost to do the activity.
The original idea for escape rooms at the library came from a library trade publication article about another library system doing escape rooms. The Scott County Library started featuring escape rooms as part of its youth programming and it’s been a key way to get teens involved. During the height of the pandemic, the library offered take home escape room packets and those were also really popular with teens according to Pollard.
As the library ramps up programming coming out of the pandemic, Pollard said that they hope to offer more events like this in the future.
“It’s hard to find an activity where a lot of teens are interested in,” Pollard said. “I really like this model, where it’s set up in the room and self-directed because it opens the event to a whole lot more people to attend.”