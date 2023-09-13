German heritage was celebrated in abundance at the annual Heimatfest in Jordan on Sept. 8-9.
The weekend included a parade, the Run of the Mill 5K, fireworks and the announcement of Miss Jordan and the court.
Attendees could watch or participate in contests such as beer stein holding, bratwurst eating, best dressed, hammer throw and keg toss.
There were plenty of activities for the town’s children, including face painting and an inflatable bounce house.
Heimatfest — “homeland festival” — also included the third annual Classic Car Cruise on Friday evening, featuring muscle, antique and vintage cars. The cruise route started on Wood Street and turned right down Second Street.
The event is always held the first weekend after Labor Day.