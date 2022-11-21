High school students in Jordan are invited to compete in the annual American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship program.
For the local competition at Post 3 in Jordan, entrants are to craft a speech about some phase of the U.S. Constitution, emphasizing the duties and obligations of a citizen to the government. Each speech must be 8-10 minutes in length.
The contest will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15. The Post 3 event will have prizes of $150, $100 and $50 for the top three finishers.
The winner will be eligible to advance further in state competition, with progressively larger scholarship awards being given to top orators.
College scholarships of $25,000, $22,500 and $20,000 will be awarded to the first through third places in the national finals. Each state winner who competes in the first round of the national contest will receive a $2,000 scholarship. Participants in the second round who do not advance to the national final round will receive an additional $2,000 scholarship. The top three youth orators who have won all previous elimination rounds of the contest will vie for top honors in the national contest in April in Indianapolis.
The American Legion will pay the expenses of state winners at the national contest.
High school students in Jordan who are interested in entering the competition will find complete rules and contest information at the website below or by emailing William Smith at smithwusaf@yahoo.com.