Jordan has approved a plan to reconstruct Sunset Drive and improve safety and access to schools.
At its last meeting, the city council approved the design for the reconstruction and building of roundabouts along Sunset Drive. The project will focus on the stretch of Sunset between Hillside Drive and Aberdeen Avenue with the creation of roundabouts at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Hillside Drive and another roundabout at the new entrances to the CERC and Elementary School parking lots.
The project is a joint effort between the school district and the city and costs are being shared between them. The project is coming after the CERC parking lot got expanded this summer and the elementary school begins its remodel project next year. It’ll also improve traffic safety by the schools.
“Roundabouts are safer,” said City Administrator Tom Nikunen, “This is the safest pedestrian situation for students.”
The current traffic patterns and intersections can cause many backups, especially during the peak morning and afternoon rushes around the school. The project seeks to alleviate some of the congestion and space issues that have plagued the area. The roundabouts that would be built would be compact ones, smaller than the ones at Creek Lane currently. Sunset Drive west of these new intersections will also be resurfaced as the pavement is starting to fail.
The timeline is sped up than a normal project, but the school wanted the designs of the project to be finished so that they can better design the new elementary school parking lot. That lot is receiving a complete overhaul during the remodel of the elementary school, which received funding after their bond referendum passed earlier this year.
Construction on Sunset Drive will likely occur during the Summer of 2025; under the current timeline, a public open house would occur sometime in December of this year. The total funding of the project is estimated to be around $2 million, which is in a cost sharing agreement with the school district paying the biggest slice. Additionally, the Minnesota Legislature passed a series of bills for local road improvements that this project could be eligible for and offset the cost.