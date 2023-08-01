Jordan has approved a plan to reconstruct Sunset Drive and improve safety and access to schools.

At its last meeting, the city council approved the design for the reconstruction and building of roundabouts along Sunset Drive. The project will focus on the stretch of Sunset between Hillside Drive and Aberdeen Avenue with the creation of roundabouts at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Hillside Drive and another roundabout at the new entrances to the CERC and Elementary School parking lots.

Tags

Events