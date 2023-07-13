The Jordan Area Food Shelf is raising donations for MN Hunger Solutions’ “Open Your Heart Summer Challenge Grant.”
Throughout the month of July, people can send their donations to the food shelf and the grant will match every dollar raised up to $4,000. The money will be used by the food shelf to buy food for those in need.
The food shelf started in 2008 in partnership with local churches to help fill a need in Jordan for hunger relief. The food shelf gets food from food banks like Second Harvest and the Food Group, and also local farmers, during the summer. Executive Director Tanya Velishek said the organization wants to ensure everyone has access to food.
“We want to ensure that everybody that needs food has access to it because that’s one of your basic needs,” Velishek said. “When we started, we fed 9-10% of our community. Now we’re up to 30%.”
The Jordan Area Food Shelf also worked with Family Resource Centers of Scott County to help with other services and support in addition to food distribution.
The food shelf is entirely volunteer run and is open Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon and every other Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. It also operates by emergency appointment by calling 952-292-8759.