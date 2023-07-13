Jordan Food Shelf exterior

The Jordan Area Food Shelf is located downtown next to the Empire Wok building.

 Matthew Voigt/Southwest News Media

The Jordan Area Food Shelf is raising donations for MN Hunger Solutions’ “Open Your Heart Summer Challenge Grant.”

Throughout the month of July, people can send their donations to the food shelf and the grant will match every dollar raised up to $4,000. The money will be used by the food shelf to buy food for those in need.

Tags

Events