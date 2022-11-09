Students at Jordan Elementary School spent the month of October spreading a little kindness, raising more than $30,000 along the way.
October was Kindness Month at JES. Students performed acts of kindness to others, both inside and outside of school.
The school’s parent-teacher organization partnered with students to create a nontraditional fundraiser in which students showed acts of kindness in the community. Friends, family and the community could then donate money online to support the acts of kindness.
“Not only did... students help raise over $30,000 for our school, but more importantly, they learned how to spread kindness and the life lesson of how one person can truly make a difference in the world,” Principal Melissa Barnett said.
Teachers also provided ideas for acts of kindness. One such example are the “Bags of Love” — care packages with personal hygiene products and other basic items — assembled by the school’s second graders.