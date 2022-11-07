Local organizations are teaming up to provide Christmas food baskets to those in need this holiday season.
The Jordan Lions and Jordan Fire Department are gathering donations for the venture. The organizations will be fundraising at events including JordanDazzle on Dec. 3 and Breakfast with Santa hosted by the Lions on Dec. 11.
The Lions and JFD will deliver the food baskets to area churches on the evening of Dec. 13, and the clergy will see to distributing the baskets. For their privacy, any family wishing to participate in the program should contact a member of the clergy from any Jordan church as soon as possible. A final tally of participants will happen on Dec. 6.
To donate directly to the food basket program, or to receive additional information, contact Lion Tony Oldenburg at Jordan Agency, (952) 492-6050.