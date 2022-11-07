Jordan Dazzle Parade

Santa Claus waves to the crowd near the end of the 2021 Jordan Dazzle Parade, as snow begins to fall.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

Local organizations are teaming up to provide Christmas food baskets to those in need this holiday season.

The Jordan Lions and Jordan Fire Department are gathering donations for the venture. The organizations will be fundraising at events including JordanDazzle on Dec. 3 and Breakfast with Santa hosted by the Lions on Dec. 11.

