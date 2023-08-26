Looking for an end-of-the-summer event with some culture and fun for everyone? Following Labor Day weekend, the city of Jordan has you covered.
For the 38th year — including just a fireworks show in 2020 — Jordan will celebrate Heimatfest Sept. 8 and 9 with different festivities for the whole community. The two-day festival has everything from a parade to games and contests to food and beverages to music and fireworks for people to enjoy.
Until 1985, Jordan held a festival called "Hub Valley Days." Heimatfest replaced it as a way to celebrate the town’s German heritage and became a larger, community-focused celebration. The emphasis on bringing the community together is what Barnd believes to be important.
“It’s nice to have a community event like this,” Barnd said. “It’s nice to have the businesses give back to the community. Jordan is kind of a funny town… with all this new development. For the longest time, people have said ‘We kind of feel like outsiders out here.’ Well, I’d like to give a personal invite to everyone that thinks they’re an outsider in Jordan to come to Heimatfest and take part in the town celebration.”
Brand said the two days are split with activities geared towards either just adults, children or the entire family. The festivities for Heimatfest begin Sept. 8 with the classic car cruise through downtown Jordan, followed by the street dance with music from the band IV Play from 8-11 p.m. While the cars lineup before driving through at 6:45 p.m., people can arrive early to enjoy different food booths and the beer garden, as well as music in the Mini Met.
The festival begins bright and early the morning of Sept. 9 with registration and running of the Run of the Mill 5K race at the Jordan Middle School at 8 a.m. followed by a half-mile family fun run at the Minnesota River Valley Special Education Cooperative at 9 a.m. Both runs end at Lagoon Park where several of the days’ remaining festivities are held. Registration for the 5K race prior to Heimatfest is $20 and registration the day of the race is $25.
After the Heimatfest parade through downtown at 11 a.m., the afternoon is filled with activities for kids of all ages, including inflatable bounce houses, pottery and face painting, a gaming trailer and punt-pass-kick competition and much more. Other notable events include the announcement of the Medallion Hunt winner and the Miss Jordan Coronation at Jordan High School 3 p.m. and contests like brat eating, keg tossing and beer stein holding to follow.
To close the festival, music by “The Tuxedo Band” goes from 7:30-10:30 p.m., while the park closes for the fireworks show over Mill Pond. Barnd said the fireworks typically last about 20 minutes, and Lagoon Park closes a bit after the show at 10:30 p.m.
“It’s pretty much a wind-down time, that last hour, which is why we call it family-oriented because by 9 p.m. on a Saturday, you can go home!” Barnd said with a chuckle.
A shuttle service is available Sept. 9 from 12-7 p.m., with route cycles approximately every 20-30 minutes. The route goes through the Log Cabin, Schule Haus, Brentwood Apartments (1 & 2), Jordan Middle School, Oak Terrace and Lagoon Park. Parking is also available via street by the Log Cabin or Schule Haus as well as in the middle school parking lot. Handicap parking is available in Lagoon Park.