Looking for an end-of-the-summer event with some culture and fun for everyone? Following Labor Day weekend, the city of Jordan has you covered.

For the 38th year — including just a fireworks show in 2020 — Jordan will celebrate Heimatfest Sept. 8 and 9 with different festivities for the whole community. The two-day festival has everything from a parade to games and contests to food and beverages to music and fireworks for people to enjoy.

Tags

Events