Despite a stormy forecast, hundreds gathered for the The Nickel Open golf tournament and gala at the Ridges at Sand Creek on June 24.

This was the sixth year the tournament been held. The Nickel Open Fund raised over $45,000 for mental health awareness and causes, which is around what is typically raised, if not slightly over. Organizers had to cut the golf tournament short by three holes due to the weather, but almost 280 people attended the event.

Tags

Events