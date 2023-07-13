Despite a stormy forecast, hundreds gathered for the The Nickel Open golf tournament and gala at the Ridges at Sand Creek on June 24.
This was the sixth year the tournament been held. The Nickel Open Fund raised over $45,000 for mental health awareness and causes, which is around what is typically raised, if not slightly over. Organizers had to cut the golf tournament short by three holes due to the weather, but almost 280 people attended the event.
“Overall, unbelievably, the changes we had to deal with right at the last minute, they turned out to be super,” Chairperson Bruce Hunstad of the Nickel Open Fund said. “Everything worked out as good or better than planned.”
A team of Tom Nikunen, Scott Hass, Mike Waltman and Luke Wheeler won first place in the men’s golf division. The team of Joe Menke, Calvin Menke, James Menke and Trianna Thong won the mixed division.
Besides the golf tournament, there was also a wine tasting and a banquet. There were also speeches by Jordan High School principal Jeff Vizenor, Jordan Middle School Principal and state Rep. Ben Bakeberg, and representatives of Nickel Open Fund partner charities. The special guest speaker was Eddy Eisenberg from NAMI-Chicago. The night ended with an auction and dance.
Additionally, organizers gave out a new award this year. The Crystal Elephant Award was presented to Amanda Smeins for the dedication and work she has given to the Nickel Open Fund and its events.
Hunstad thanked the community for helping support their initiative and memory of his and Lori Hunstad’s son, Nick, who lost his battle with mental health. The Nickel Open Fund was started in his memory.
“A lot of people make this happen; it’s not just my wife and I and my daughter,” Hunstad said. “It’s a whole community of people that step up and do things like this and it shows that it actually is working.”
The next event being hosted by the Nickel Open Fund will be the seventh annual Soulshine Bags Tournament on Feb. 24. Next year’s golf tournament will occur over Father’s Day weekend on June 15.