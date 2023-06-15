The Nickel Open Fund will host its 6th annual Golf Tournament at Ridges at Sand Creek on June 24.

This year’s theme is “A day down under Crocodile Dundee style!” and features a golf tournament, wine tasting, banquet and silent auction with a grand prize trip to Australia. Registration is still open for participants and sponsors for the golf tournament and wine tasting. The event starts with tournament registration at noon and lasts until early evening with the banquet and silent auction.

