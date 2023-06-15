The Nickel Open Fund will host its 6th annual Golf Tournament at Ridges at Sand Creek on June 24.
This year’s theme is “A day down under Crocodile Dundee style!” and features a golf tournament, wine tasting, banquet and silent auction with a grand prize trip to Australia. Registration is still open for participants and sponsors for the golf tournament and wine tasting. The event starts with tournament registration at noon and lasts until early evening with the banquet and silent auction.
Golf registration fee is $120 per player and includes greens fees, cart, banquet plus-one and contest fees. The banquet costs $35 per person. The silent auction tickets start at $25 or 5 tickets for $100. Additional information about pricing and sponsorships is available at the Nickel Open Fund’s website.
In addition to the yearly golf tournament, the Nickel Open Fund also does a bean bag tournament and silent auction in the winter. The latest bean bag tournament, which occurred in February, raised over $13,000 for mental health awareness. Since it was started by Bruce and Lori Hunstad six years ago, they’ve raised over $200,000 for mental health awareness.
The Nickel Open Fund partners with other nonprofits including NAMI Minnesota to help spread awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. Bruce and Lori Hustad started the fund in memory of their son, Nick, who lost his battle to mental illness in 2017. Bruce Hunstad, chairman for the Nickel Open Fund, said that the community helps make these events as successful as they are.
“We have a really good support group in Jordan, they’re unbelievable people,” Hunstad said. “A lot of people, when you ask them, they have no problem wanting to support and come out to things like this.”