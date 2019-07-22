Cookie
Sadly, after 11 years of being a loyal, friendly female tabby, I was left at a shelter. I’m declawed, passive, tolerant of dogs and most cats, and like calm, kind kids. I’m shy of new people, but if I know you, I ankle-rub and purr. I enjoy human attention. I’m OK being picked up and will sit next to you for lots of petting and knead you. I faithfully use my litter box. Like most cats, I’ll take a week or so to adjust to new surroundings. Are you my forever home?
The Rescue Crew pets have been spayed/neutered, de-wormed and microchipped and are up-to-date on core vaccinations. For questions, e-mail Annie.orbison@rescuecrew.org. To meet a pet, please fill out the adoption application at rescuecrew.org or call 612-299-2001.