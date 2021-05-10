This and other pets are available for adoption through Cat Tales Rescue:
Eloise
I’m quiet, calm, and friendly with folks I know and trust. I like brushing plus petting and will jump into a trusted foster mom’s lap, staying for a short while. I tolerate some mellow cats and might be good as a companion to a lonely cat. The vet thinks I was born in 2014. I play with cat toys but I’m passive and don’t like to compete with another cat. I’ve met calm kids over age 9, and if they are quiet and patient, I’ll hesitantly warm up after a few weeks. I’m very shy of new folks and will disappear in their presence. I’ll take a couple months to trust. Someone dumped me near a farm and now I’m looking for a patient person to help me blossom.
This cat and others are available at Cat Tales Rescue. Cats have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Most adoption fees start at $150 for adults and $175 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.