This and other pets are available for adoption through Saving Shepherds of Minnesota:
Esme
Esme is a friendly, affectionate, energetic medium coat, German Shepherd female between 7 and 12 months of age. She is crate and house trained. Esme enjoys playing with all dogs and would like to play with the foster’s cat. She would do best with another dog for a pal and is friendly with strangers. Because Esme is puppy-mouthy and jumps up, kids over age 10 are best. She does well in the car with only occasional car sickness. Esme has a heart murmur due to a slightly enlarged heart. Esme is smart, eager to please, and likes dog toys. All dogs adopted from SSMN are required to attend a dog obedience course.
Saving Shepherds of Minnesota dogs are microchipped, current on vaccines and have tested negative for heartworm. Adoption fee is $400. Adopters are required to spay Esme. For more information log onto www.savingshepherdsofmn.org or email savingshepherdsmn@gmail.com.