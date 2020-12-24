This and other pets are available for adoption through Warrior Dog Rescue:
Holly
Holly is a 2-year-old female Labrador mix that was pulled from an animal shelter. Whatever happened prior to being abandoned has caused her to be shy, timid, and slow to trust people. Holly finds comfort in her crate and heads for it when a stranger arrives or when hearing loud noises. Holly is house trained but stays in her crate while the foster family is at work. She needs a fenced yard and a companion dog friend. She would do best in a low-key family that would give her time and patiently help her build trust.
To learn more contact Warrior Dog Rescue email info@warriordogrescue.com or visit warriordogrescue.com. The adoption fee is $450. The dogs have all age appropriate medical care and vaccines, a microchip, and are spay/neutered.