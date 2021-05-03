This and other pets are available for adoption through The Rescue Crew:
Jubilee
Jubilee has times when he is being independent and other times when he insists on your attention. He’ll paw your leg, then hop into your lap, or sneak behind your back and climb onto your shoulder. If he finds you engrossed on your laptop, he will hop on the desk and lay on top looking lovingly at you. Jubilee, born around January 2020, was found as a stray and brought to rescue. He enjoys petting, head scratching, and catnip toys. Jubilee gets along with most cats, kids over age 8, and new folks but not with dogs. When overstimulated he’ll clamp your hand with his mouth, so no young kids for this boy.
The Rescue Crew pets have been spayed/neutered, dewormed, micro chipped, and are up to date on core vaccinations. Adoption fee is $200. For questions email info@rescuecrew.org. To meet a pet please fill out the adoption application at www.rescuecrew.org.