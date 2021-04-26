This and other pets are available for adoption through Cat Tales Rescue:
Krisca
I’m looking for a special person to make me part of their family. If I know and trust you, I enjoy short sessions of petting, chasing laser beams, and watching wildlife at the window. I’ll sit next to you, but in your lap. I’m not fond of other cats, strangers, nor dogs. I’ve met older kids, but younger ones send me into hiding. I’m a quiet, scratching post trained, 10-year-old girl. I eat special wet food that presently manages the diabetes the vet found in January. I’m OK with my blood sugar checks and maybe someday I may need insulin.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, wormed, vaccinated, tested for heart worm, has a microchip ID, and is neutered. Adoption fee is $225. For more information email the foster home at xxq107@hotmail.com.