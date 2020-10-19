This and other pets are available for adoption through Cat Tales Rescue:
Blossom was found pregnant as an older kitten and then bore a litter of kittens in April 2020 in foster care. The vet said Blossom was born around June 2019. Once she knows and trusts you, Blossom is quick to purr. She likes playing with cat toys if there is no competition for the toys. She lets you pick her up or put her in your lap and stays for a short time. She enjoys petting for a little while. When she has had enough, Blossom will gently clamp your hand. Blossom is very shy of strangers. She hasn’t met dogs or unrelated cats. If introduced properly to gentle kids, she is fine. If you are late for meal time, she will tell you to hurry.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, micro chipped, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Most adoption fees start at $135 for adults and $165 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492.