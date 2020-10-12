This and other pets are available for adoption through SecondHand Hounds:
Cressa
Although affectionate Cressa is crate trained she doesn’t need a crate. She watches at the window for you, door greets, follows you, and gives dog kisses. She is very friendly and mellow with known folks but quite shy and nervous of strangers. Cressa knows basic commands and is 95% house trained. She is passive with dogs, hasn’t met cats, and is best with kids over age 8. Cressa enjoys dog toys, car rides and leash walks. She only has one eye and takes Benadryl.
To learn more contact SecondHand Hounds at 952-322-7643 or secondhandhounds.org/adopt/how-to-adopt. The pets have been vet checked, wormed, vaccinated, tested for heart worm, have a microchip ID, checked for friendly dispositions and are neutered/spayed.