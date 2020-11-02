This and other pets are available for adoption through Cat Tales Rescue:
Alfie
Alfie is a friendly, easy-going, orange tabby and white female kitten born in April 2020. For folks she trusts, Alfie meets at the door, tolerates being picked up, and will let you place her in your lap for short sessions of petting. Alfie enjoys playing with cat toys, watching birds at the window, playing with the water dish, and sleeping next to you when you take a nap. She has a loud purr. Alfie favors a calm environment, hasn’t met dogs or kids under ten, and is avoidantly shy of strangers. She was found and unclaimed as a small kitten. Siblings are available.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, micro chipped, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Most adoption fees start at $135 plus tax for adults and $165 plus tax for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.