This and other pets are available for adoption through Cat Tales Rescue:
Monroe
Monroe is a friendly, easy-going, kitten-active calico female kitten that was born in June 2020. She plays with interactive toys or by herself with mice and balls when not watching the birds at the window. Her purr can be heard as soon as she comes in contact with her trusted person. She is hesitant around strangers. Monroe enjoys petting plus brushing, and is usually pretty quiet. She gets along with most other cats and tolerates respectful dogs. Monroe hasn’t met kids, but if they are kind she should be fine. This little gal tolerates being picked up and placed in your lap staying for a short while. She would do best with another kitten pal. Adoption fee is $200 plus tax.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, micro chipped, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Most adoption fees start at $150 for adults and $175 for kittens (12 months and under). For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.