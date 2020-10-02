This and other pets are available for adoption through Cat Tales Rescue:
Berit
Berit is a quiet, gray/white female kitten born April 2020. If she knows and trusts you she is friendly. Berit will let the foster mom hold her and place her in her lap for short sessions of petting and head scratching and kneads the air in happiness. Then she is off to be kitten-active. When in play mode, periodically she will try to treat your hands like another kitten, hence, kids over age 7 are best. Berit plays with interactive toys or by herself with cat toys. She enjoys watching the action out the window. Berit has not met dogs, unrelated cats, and is avoidant of strangers. She has a quiet purr which starts up shortly after receiving attention from a trusted person. Siblings are available.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, micro chipped, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Most adoption fees start at $135 for adults and $165 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.