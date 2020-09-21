This and other pets are available for adoption through SecondHand Hounds:
Frank
Frank, a male dachshund born in 2010, is looking for a special home. He likes to snuggle under or in between soft things like blankets and pillows. Frank tolerates other dogs, hasn’t met cats, is OK with quiet kids age 14 and up, and is nervous around strangers. He is house trained on a schedule and dislikes crates. A fenced yard is best. With trusted folks he prefers to lie next you on the sofa with his head on your lap. He gives occasional dog kisses and sometimes sleeps with you. He takes meds and will take weeks to blossom due to past trauma. He is friendly, but when he has had enough interaction, Frank growls and “bites” you — but he has no teeth.
To learn more contact SecondHand Hounds call 952-322-7643 or visit secondhandhounds.org/adopt/how-to-adopt/. The pets have been vet checked, wormed, vaccinated, tested for heart worm, have a microchip ID, checked for friendly dispositions and are neutered/spayed.