This and other pets are available for adoption through Cat Tales Rescue:
This little talker is somewhat outgoing and is friendly with trusted folks. If you take a nap he will sleep next to you. Waldo is a male kitten born August 2020. He’ll let you put him in your lap and stays for petting and brushing but prefers to sit next to you. Waldo nervously tolerates being held upright. He is afraid of the vacuum, hides from active children, is passive with most cats, and hasn’t met dogs. He is shy with strangers. Waldo meows for attention when ignored. He would do best with another kitten or with his mom cat Widow. Waldo plays with toys by himself or interactively, and will nip wiggling toes. An experienced adopter is best.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, micro chipped, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Most adoption fees start at $150 for adults and $175 for kittens (12 months and under). For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.