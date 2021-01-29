This and other pets are available for adoption through Cat Tales Rescue:
Jack
Jack is a friendly, easy-going, kitten-active orange tabby male born around June 2019. He plays with toys and watches the birds at the window. His purr can be heard as soon as he comes in contact with trusted people. He greets you at the door, occasionally ankle rubs, likes a bit of petting, and tends to talk a lot. He jumps into your lap and sometimes stays 10 minutes. He follows you around, including to the bathroom. He desires to play/wrestle with young cats and might like a playful dog as a pal. He wants to be top cat if around placid cats and tries to dominate them. When over stimulated he grabs your hand, kicking it and nipping. He needs to eat only canned cat food.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, micro chipped, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Most adoption fees start at $150 for adults and $175 (12 months and under) for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.