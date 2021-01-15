This and other pets are available for adoption through Cat Tales Rescue:
Widow
I adore playing with interactive toys and with toys by myself. I’ll jump into your lap and usually stay as long as you pet or brush me. I like being picked up and held upright. I’ll give kitty kisses and rub against your face. I like watching wildlife at the window and watching for you to come home. I’ll meet you at the door, ankle rub, and follow you. I’m an outgoing female tuxedo born in 2017. I am usually friendly with strangers, am dominant with girl cats, get along with most male cats and nice dogs. I’ve met kids over age 8 and am fine with them if they are gentle. I have a medium loud purr, and I use a scratching post.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, micro chipped, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Most adoption fees start at $150 for adults and $175 (12 months and under) for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.