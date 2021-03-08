This and other pets are available for adoption through Rabbit Rescue of Minnesota:
Tuna
Tuna is an English Spot rabbit born in January 2019 and weighs seven pounds. She is bonded with her sister Bryn and they are a pair. Tuna and sister are best with kids over age 11. Tuna likes banana slices and to receive head scratching. She gets very excited when greens are served for meal time. Her litterbox habits aren’t too bad, but not perfect. When out of her X-Pen, Tuna likes to run and binkie. When not out running around, you often find her stretched out relaxing next to Bryn in the exercise pen. These sweet bunnies would make nice companions.
Rabbit Rescue of Minnesota bunnies are all vetted, spayed/neutered, and microchipped. Adoption fee for the pair: $150 plus tax. For questions e-mail info@rabbitrescueofmn.com To meet a pet please fill out the adoption application at www.rabbitrescueofmn.com.