This and other pets are available for adoption through Cat Tales Rescue:
Amaryllis
I was found as a pregnant stray. I am a lovely, medium-haired calico cat. The vet thinks I was born in June 2019. I play with cat toys when there is no competition. I will meet you at the door, will ankle rub, and follow you. Typical of cats, I’m avoidant and shy of strangers, don’t like dogs, and am on the dominant side with cats. I might like being an only cat. I haven’t met little kids but if they are calm and gentle, I might do OK with them. I’d rather not be picked up. I prefer to sit next to you and get a few strokes of petting or brushing. When I’m tired of that, I’ll let you know with a gently nip. I’m quiet until meal time.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, micro chipped, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Most adoption fees start at $150 for adults and $175 for kittens (12 months and under). For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.