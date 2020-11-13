This and other pets are available for adoption through Cat Tales Rescue:
Freddy
This little mellow tabby and white kitten boy was bottle fed after being found in a car engine. In a few minutes he is friendly with strangers, does OK with most cats, and hasn’t met kids under age 9 or dogs. Freddy is affectionate and fairly outgoing. He jumps into your lap and stays for quite a while for petting and brushing. He buries his head in your arms and happily kneads you. He reaches up to be held, rubs your face, and occasionally gives kitty kisses. Freddy will watch for you at the window, door greets, ankle rubs, follows you around, purrs on contact, and sleeps with you. He was born June 2020. Freddy is bonded to his pal Chance. They are a pair.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, micro chipped, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Most adoption fees start at $150 for adults and $175 (12 months and under) for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.