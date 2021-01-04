This and other pets are available for adoption through Cat Tales Rescue:
The vet said Blossom was born around June 2019. She was found as a pregnant stray. Once she knows and trusts you, she lets you pick her up or put her in your lap and stays for a short time and at times for over 10 minutes. She starts to quickly purr in the presence of known people. She enjoys petting, brushing, and playing with cat toys. Blossom is quite shy of strangers. She hasn’t met dogs and should be OK with passive cats or as an only cat. She is fine with gentle, calm kids. If you are late for meal time she’ll meow at you. She likes watching wildlife at the window.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, micro chipped, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Most adoption fees start at $150 for adults and $175 for kittens 12 months or younger. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.