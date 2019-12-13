This and other pets are available for adoption through The Rescue Crew:
India
If this sweetie knows you, she gives kitty kisses, rubs against your face or ankles, and likes to sleep with you for part of the night. India, a friendly, outgoing gal, will jump into your lap for short sessions of brushing and petting and then lays next to you. She enjoys window watching and playing with anything that moves. She continues to try to make friends with other cats, even if they haven’t treated her nicely. Initially shy, but after a while India curiously investigates strangers. In the foster home India hasn’t met kids, but if they are gentle she should be fine. The vet thinks she was born in May 2011. This tri-colored, mellow tabby gal, rescued from a kill-shelter, is looking for a forever home with you.
The Rescue Crew pets have been spayed/neutered, dewormed, micro chipped, and are up to date on core vaccinations. For questions e-mail: allieo89@yahoo.comor call Allie at 605-261-2286. To meet a pet please fill out the adoption application at www.rescuecrew.org.