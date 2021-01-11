This and other pets are available for adoption through Underdog Rescue:
Jack Frost
Jack Frost is a typical friendly, male brown tabby kitten born in July 2020. He is kitten-active, enjoying zipping around, jumping up on things, and wrestling with his siblings. He enjoys petting, tummy rubs and being held by people he knows and trusts. His favorite game is chasing toy balls or playing with interactive toys. He hasn’t met children, unrelated cats, nor dogs. Jack Frost is litter trained. He would do best with another kitten for a pal. Siblings available.
To learn more contact Underdog Rescue email inquiries@underdogrescuemn.com or visit underdogrescuemn.com. The pets have routine age appropriate vaccinations, deworming, a microchip, and are spay/neutered.