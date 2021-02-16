This and other pets are available for adoption through New Leash Rescue:
Holly
Holly is a social, friendly, and puppy-active pitbull/boxer mix born in 2019. She is house broken and crate trained but will whine in the crate. Holly gets along with dogs with children. She will chase cats that run. She barks when she hears things she is unsure of or at folks who come to the door. She reacts to shouting by becoming timid and flattening herself to the floor. Holly needs a home that will take her many places to learn she is safe in new situations. She learns quickly. As she can escape a tie out and run off, a fenced yard will be required. Holly will do best with another dog as a pal.
To learn more contact Annie at New Leash Rescue. Email fosterannie2017@gmail.com. Pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, have been tested for heartworm, and had appropriate vaccinations. Main number is 651-252-1874. Visit www.newleashrescue.com.