As of Aug. 1, a Family Resource Center will be open in the Jordan Area Food Shelf one day a week. The program is part of Scott County's push to provide families with support and end child abuse and neglect, according to a news release from Scott County Health & Human Services.
There are three Family Resource Centers that opened in the first week of August. They are at the following locations:
- Jordan Area Food Shelf, 312 Water St., Jordan, open Wednesdays 4-7 p.m.
- Shakopee Library, 235 Lewis St. S, Shakopee, open Mondays 3-7 p.m.
- YMCA River Valley, 3573 N Berens Rd. NW, Prior Lake, open Thursdays 2-6 p.m.
The Jordan Area Food Shelf “really stepped up as a community partner,” Krystal Boyechko, the Family Resource Center Coordinator, told the Jordan Independent. When planning locations for the resource centers, staff sought out locations that were “known in the community and easily accessible,” which drew them immediately to the food shelf, Boyechko said.
Services at the Family Resource Center include parenting classes and mentorship programs; early literacy and education programs; economic assistance navigation; housing consultation; domestic violence education and advocacy; and financial literacy classes.
The Jordan Family Resource Center is open to walk-ins and provides culturally-specific service navigation and language access for Latino communities. The website is www.scottcountymn.gov/frc.
“The family resource centers were a great way to create a welcoming hub of services and resources in our community” It's a “one stop shop where people can connect with service providers or other parents and caregivers” “family” loosely, want to make it inclusive and open. Health and wellness, early education and literacy, community supports. Starting with one day a week at each site. Hope is to expand the services and grow it as an integral part of communities