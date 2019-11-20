City and county officials gathered in Jordan on Nov. 18 to commemorate the groundbreaking of Brentwood Terrace — a 59-unit independent living apartment building that will serve individuals age 55 and older.
The development will convert three acres of land owned by the Scott County Community Development Agency into a three-floor apartment building. The $14 million project is financed by Scott County with revenue bonds and an upfront contribution of $1.25 million.
Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Scott County CDA Executive Director Bill Jaffa said it was a "bright day" for the city and the agency.
"Today is a milestone for the organization and the partnership," Jaffa said.
The 59-unit independent living apartment building is an expansion of the Brentwood Court campus, which already houses a similar apartment building, First Choice Pharmacy, St. Francis Health Services and the Jordan Public Library.
The apartments are expected to significantly expand the city’s senior housing options, but Scott County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Barb Weckman Brekke told the crowd that the project presents a benefit to the entire community, since many tenants will be looking to sell their recently vacated single-family homes to new residents.
An occupancy interest phone line for Brentwood Terrace is currently open. Individuals interested in housing at Brentwood Terrace can call 952-426-4088 to add their name to the list.
The building will house 59 apartments with underground parking, a community room, club room, salon and secure entry. Construction is expected to end in late 2020.