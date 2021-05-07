This month Kraus-Anderson Construction completed a $2.2 million expansion of the Scott County Law Enforcement Center in Shakopee.
The project covered 5,200 square feet, and added a courtroom, office space and holding cells, as well as some security and mechanical upgrades.
Scott County Administrator Lezlie Vermillion said the core objective behind the project was to make court operations more efficient and secure.
Prior to the improvements, individuals going to their hearings would have to be escorted via a tunnel that connected the jail and the government center for the purpose of court proceedings.
Now there will be a fully-functioning courtroom on the third floor of the law enforcement center, which Vermillion said is much more security.
It also freed up the old, smaller bail-hearing room in the basement of the jail for other programming, including a work station for social workers.
”It actually improves the overall operation from several aspects of what we're trying to do in the law enforcement center,” said Vermillion.
This project was one step in a multi-million dollar set of improvements that will take place at the government center in Shakopee.
Vermillion said the next steps are completion of the parking lots and work on Fourth Street, which has been closed. These will finish up in early June.
In mid-June Vermillion said the county anticipates opening the government center building up for activities and for the health and human services counter, and access to the mental health center.
By spring of next year, the whole project will be complete.
”It’s been going and moving along quite well,” said Vermillion. “Things have been moving forward pretty much on the time anticipated, and so far everything is going quite well.”