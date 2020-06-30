The Minnesota Department of Health this week identified another congregate care facility in Scott County exposed to COVID-19.
Kingsway Retirement Living, a Lutheran Home Association facility located in Belle Plaine, was included in the state’s list of facilities dealing with an exposure. Exposure is defined as a person diagnosed with COVID-19 who either visited, worked, or lived at a congregate care facility while they were contagious.
A Kingsway staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to TLHA Regional Director of Senior Care Jacqueline Grimm. The employee is currently quarantined at home, Grimm said, and will not return to work until they have fully recovered and pass the facility’s return-to-work protocols.
“It’s an aggressive, proactive infection control measure,” Grimm said. “We screen our staff members and visitors, then we follow MDH guidance.”
The congregate care facility exposure marks the fifth in Scott County identified by the state. Grimm said the facility is following recommendations from the state health department and the Centers for Disease Control.
“We clean our environment and we screen our visitors and staff members,” she said. “We have very limited visiting and we utilize all appropriate PPE”
Kingsway is part of a 22-acre care campus and offers independent living, assisted living and memory care, according to its website.