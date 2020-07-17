The Minnesota Department of Health this week identified another congregate care facility in Scott County exposed to COVID-19.
Mala Strana Assisted Living & Rehab Center in New Prague was included in the state's list of facilities dealing with an exposure. Exposure is defined as a person diagnosed with COVID-19 who either visited, worked, or lived at a congregate care facility while they were contagious.
Fourteen Mala Strana nursing home residents and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to Monarch Healthcare Management CEO Marc Halpert. The employees are currently quarantined at home, while the residents are quarantined on campus.
"The first resident who had symptoms had a fever and a cough on July 8. We tested immediately and received results on July 10," Halpert said.
Of the fourteen residents, only eight are symptomatic. The facility has also received 19 negative tests. Halpert said three residents have recovered from symptoms.
The campus includes a 74-resident nursing home and 34-resident assisted living facility. COVID-19 exposure has been limited to the nursing home at this time.
"As always, Mala Strana ensured that the staff and residents wore personal protective equipment to stop the spread," Halpert said. "We're continuing that and making sure proper hand washing and re-education is going on to make sure no further residents become infected."
This marks the seventh congregate care facility exposure in Scott County identified by the state since May. The number of deaths reported in Scott County rose to seven this week after two deaths of individuals between the age of 70-79 were reported Thursday. The county recorded 96 new infections between July 12 and July 17, according to the state’s data.