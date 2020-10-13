COVID-19 cases in Jordan are on rise within the past couple of weeks, said Scott County Public Health Director Lisa Brodsky.
As of Oct. 12, 159 Jordan residents had COVID-19, the Scott County Health Department confirmed. This is up nine from just a week ago, Oct. 5, when 150 individuals had officially tested positive.
In Scott County as a whole, there have been nearly 3,000 confirmed COVID cases. Jordan makes up about 5% of that total.
Though fair fall weather and gradually loosening state guidelines on outdoor and indoor gatherings have made some more comfortable gathering in groups again, Brodsky warns the county is still in a critical period for preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Masks are still mandatory to wear indoors, and though they are not required when outside, Brodsky says the Health Department has witnessed a few outbreaks from outdoor settings.
"Everyone should wear a mask in public settings and when around people who don’t live in their household, regardless of whether they are indoors or outdoors," said Brodsky.
People can spread the virus to others two days prior to developing any symptoms, so wearing a mask helps protect others from the spread of a potential infection, Brodsky said.
In addition to wearing a mask, Brodsky says sticking with simple health guidelines like frequent hand-washing and staying home when sick go a long way.
The Scott County Health Department publishes new statistics weekly regarding coronavirus case numbers, as well as city-by-city breakdowns. You can find more information on the county's website, scottcountymn.gov/1922/COVID-19-Response.