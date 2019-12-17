In the early hours of Dec. 26, after most people have gone to bed with a belly full of Christmas cookies and dinner, dozens of runners from across the country will be warming up for a trek across the chilly southwest metro — all in the name of reconciliation.
The Dakota Remembrance Run is rooted in Minnesota’s Dakota War of 1862, which was spurred by treaty violations and late annuity payments and concluded with the hanging of 38 Dakota men on Dec. 26, 1862 in Mankato — the largest mass hanging in U.S. history. President Abraham Lincoln commuted the death sentences of 265 additional Dakota men. The goal of the run is to remember the events of 1862 — the conflict, the 38 who were hung, the internment at Fort Snelling — and to bring healing and reconciliation between the two cultures.
The run starts at historic Fort Snelling in St. Paul — where the commuted prisoners were held over the winter months — at 12:05 a.m. on Dec. 26 and ends at Land of Memories Park in Mankato before noon that day. The only stop along the way is at the Hub of Jordan on Broadway Street, where runners arrive to eat and rest at about 4 a.m. The run was organized by Lakota elder Willard Malebear in 1987 in response to a recurring dream he was having.
“In the dream Willard saw himself and a white man and another Native man running along the route from Fort Snelling to Mankato,” said Bob Schmitz, a volunteer who organizes the Jordan stop.
Malebear completed the first run in 1987 with a handful of people. The run has since grown to include participants from all over the country as it passes through Eagan, Burnsville, Savage, Shakopee, Jordan, Belle Plaine and St. Peter on the way to Mankato every year on Dec. 26. The 80-mile run is a relay-style route, where groups or individuals complete segments along highways 13, 101, 69 and 169. Schmitz said most participants “complete” the race by joining a vehicle in the procession that accompanies runners for the remainder of the race.
Since 2001, Hub of Jordan owners Linda and Kim Hanner have been opening their doors in the early hours of Dec. 26 for volunteers to fill the gathering space with warm drinks, soup, fry bread and chili for the runners.
“People in the community are invaluable, a lot of people have a heart to help out whenever they can,” Linda Hanner said. “It’s nice to see volunteers come in here at 2 a.m. to help Bob set up.”
Schmitz said new volunteers are always welcome to donate food and supplies, cook, serve, greet runners and help clean up between 3-7 a.m. on Dec. 26.
“This year marks the 157th anniversary of the tragic events of 1862 and the 18th year the people of this area have warmly hosted the runners, serving hot drinks and food at no charge,” Schmitz said. “In this season of giving perhaps there is room in your heart to be a blessing and help bring healing to what some have call the mother of all conflicts in Minnesota.”
But Schmitz said the effort to achieve unity and reconciliation doesn’t have to start and end with the Remembrance Run, or focus on the Dakota War. It can happen in all kinds of ways.
“Perhaps you have a conflict with someone in your life, maybe someone who lives far away or even someone who lives in the same city,” Schmitz said. “This same principle of loving and giving will start the healing with your conflict as well. Consider sending a card or gift this season to that person.”
For more information on volunteering at the Hub, call Bob Schmitz at 612-226-2236.