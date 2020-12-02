COVID 1 (copy)
Photo courtesy of Minnesota Department of Health

The following local COVID-19 data is updated regularly and gathered from data reported by the Minnesota Department of Health. 

Scott County cases and deaths 

Updated Wednesday, Dec. 2

  • Total confirmed cases: 8,498
  • Total deaths: 56
  • Deaths reported in November19 (age range 65-94) 
  • Deaths reported this month: One (age 75-79) 

COVID-19 statewide hospital data 

Updated Tuesday, Dec. 1

  • Currently hospitalized: 1,840 
  • Currently in ICU: 394 

Congregate care 

Facilities listed below reported an exposure from a case of COVID-19 in a resident, staff person, or visiting provider. 

Updated Friday, Nov. 27 

  • All Saints Senior Living, Shakopee
  • Emerald Crest, Shakopee
  • Kingsway Retirement Living, Belle Plaine
  • Lutheran Home, Belle Plaine
  • Mala Strana Care and Rehab Center, New Prague 
  • McKenna Crossing, Prior Lake
  • New Perspective, Prior Lake
  • Savage Senior Living at Fen Pointe, Savage 
  • Friendship Manor, Shakopee 
  • St. Gertrude's Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shakopee
  • The Gardens at St. Gertrudes, Shakopee

Cases in schools

School buildings listed below reported five or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students or staff who were in the building while infectious during a two-week reporting period.

Updated Thursday, Nov. 26

  • Prior Lake High School
  • Shakopee Area Catholic School 

In Dakota County, no schools in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District are listed. 

Minnesota Correctional Facility — Shakopee

Data reported by the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Updated Saturday, Nov. 29

  • Confirmed positive employees: 33
  • Returned to work: 19
  • Confirmed positive inmates: 18
  • Currently active cases: 2

Tags

Events