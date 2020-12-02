The following local COVID-19 data is updated regularly and gathered from data reported by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Scott County cases and deaths
Updated Wednesday, Dec. 2
- Total confirmed cases: 8,498
- Total deaths: 56
- Deaths reported in November: 19 (age range 65-94)
- Deaths reported this month: One (age 75-79)
COVID-19 statewide hospital data
Updated Tuesday, Dec. 1
- Currently hospitalized: 1,840
- Currently in ICU: 394
Congregate care
Facilities listed below reported an exposure from a case of COVID-19 in a resident, staff person, or visiting provider.
Updated Friday, Nov. 27
- All Saints Senior Living, Shakopee
- Emerald Crest, Shakopee
- Kingsway Retirement Living, Belle Plaine
- Lutheran Home, Belle Plaine
- Mala Strana Care and Rehab Center, New Prague
- McKenna Crossing, Prior Lake
- New Perspective, Prior Lake
- Savage Senior Living at Fen Pointe, Savage
- Friendship Manor, Shakopee
- St. Gertrude's Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shakopee
- The Gardens at St. Gertrudes, Shakopee
Cases in schools
School buildings listed below reported five or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students or staff who were in the building while infectious during a two-week reporting period.
Updated Thursday, Nov. 26
- Prior Lake High School
- Shakopee Area Catholic School
In Dakota County, no schools in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District are listed.
Minnesota Correctional Facility — Shakopee
Data reported by the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
Updated Saturday, Nov. 29
- Confirmed positive employees: 33
- Returned to work: 19
- Confirmed positive inmates: 18
- Currently active cases: 2