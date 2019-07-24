It's been six months since Dick Ames passed away, but the local businessman and active community member was still the talk of the Scott County Fair on its opening day Wednesday.
"Dick was probably the greatest friend this fair has ever and will ever have. We may not see another man like Dick Ames in our lifetime," fair board Treasurer Gerard Kucera said at the appreciation breakfast that morning.
This year's fair and breakfast are being held in honor of Ames, who served as a longtime board member and made numerous donations and other contributions to the fair over the years.
Ames, owner of Ames Construction and Jordan Transformer, died Jan. 30 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was a resident of Scott County for more than 50 years and was also a major donor to other local causes.
In 2011, he purchased an antique Eli No. 12 Ferris wheel and had it installed on the fairgrounds. A few years later, Ames purchased and donated a refurbished 1950s carousel to the Scott County Agricultural Society, which owns the fairgrounds. In the years since, Eli and Amee have become beloved mainstays of the fair.
At Wednesday's breakfast, former University of Minnesota Gophers football coach Glen Mason talked about Ames' work ethic, passion, strong community support and the close friendship the two developed over the years.
"I was honored that anybody would say, 'This is Coach Mason, he's a friend of Dick Ames,'" Mason said.
Mason met Ames in 1996 while Ames was serving on the university's selection committee for a new head coach. Mason told stories and shared the lessons he learned from Ames over the years — particularly the importance of pursuing what makes one happy.
"Every day I was around Dick Ames was a special day; I know that we all feel the same," Mason said. "He is greatly missed, but he will always be remembered."
Farm Family of the Year
One of the common Ames sayings shared at the breakfast was "food doesn't come from the grocery store, it comes from the farm." In that vein, the University of Minnesota Extension recognizes the effect family farms have on their surrounding communities each year.
This year, the Mark Klehr family of Belle Plaine was announced as the Scott County Farm Family of the Year by Scott County Board chairwoman Barbara Weckman Brekke. The Klehrs milk 50 Holsteins and grow corn and soybeans.
In 2017, they received the Dairy Herd Improvement Association's award for the lowest somatic cell count in Minnesota, a safety measure that indicates a low likelihood of harmful bacteria in their products.
"This shows real attention to the detail the Klehrs take in caring for their farm, caring their cows and caring for the product that comes to feed us all," Weckman Brekke said.
Recognizing 4-H
Scott County 4-H ambassador Logan Biren, a senior at New Prague High School, also spoke at the breakfast. Biren talked about how spending 10 years as a 4-H member has shaped his development and provided leadership opportunities.
"We always joke in our house that the last two weeks of July are fair week," Biren said. "These are my favorite weeks of the year, but not so much for my mom. I will admit it is a lot of work, but nobody says anything good comes easy. The county fair has given me an opportunity to make friends from all over Scott County."
Biren also shared some thoughts on Ames' legacy from the perspective of younger generations.
"He wasn't just a great person because he donated his time and money on a large schedule, but also because he interacted with almost everyone, even if they didn't have any effect on his life," Biren said.
After the breakfast, attendees were invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a permanent play set dedicated to Ames. The project was developed by the fair board and Rainbow Play Systems co-owner Justin Schwecke.
Ames' widow, Lollie, and brother, Ron, attended the event with fair President Terry Stade and Justin Schwecke's father, Gary.