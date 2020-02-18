A route from Jordan to Farmington commemorating longtime Jordan community member and business owner Dick Ames was dedicated last month.
Roadside signs marking the route were put up by the end of January, according to Richard Thomas, who drafted and carried the bill through the Legislature.
Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill in May 2019, sponsored by Sen. Eric Pratt, R-Prior Lake, designating a route between Jordan and U.S. Highway 61 near Miesville as the “Richard J. Ames Memorial Highway.”
Ames, owner of Ames Construction and Jordan Transformer, died in January 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was a resident of Jordan for more than 50 years and was a major donor to area causes.
Ames’ contributions include the extensive remodeling of the Jordan football stadium, Ames Arena in Lakeville, the Ames Center in Burnsville and numerous improvements to the Scott County Fair.
The memorial route includes portions of state Highways 282, 13, 3 and 50. The route is designed to run from Ames’ childhood home of Farmington to his longtime home of Jordan.
The memorial signage was funded by the Ames family.